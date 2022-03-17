Lewiston GardenFest is now recruiting both vendors and residents interested in showcasing their own gardens for this year's event on June 18 and 19. Lewiston Gardenfest is presented by Lewiston Garden Club.
"It's a wonderful time to celebrate our local gardens as Lewiston Garden Club marks its 95th anniversary and Lewiston gears up for its bicentennial this summer," said Judy Talarico, chair, Lewiston GardenFest. "We've been helping Lewiston bloom for 95 years and are excited to showcase our love of gardening with the entire community at this year's Lewiston GardenFest by sharing plenty of new ideas to spark inspiration for your own green spaces."
Businesses and vendors who sell items related to gardening, horticulture, and the outdoors, including nurseries, landscapers, garden artists, and others are encouraged to apply. Vendor applications are due by May 1 and can be downloaded at lewistongardenfest.com.
Village and town of Lewiston residents who are interested in showcasing their own gardens can get more information or download an application at lewistongardenfest.com. The deadline to apply for open gardens is May 20.
