The Lewiston Garden Club will be out Monday morning making sure village parks look ready for the summer.
Club members go to three different locations, at Hennepin Park at the corner of 4th and Center streets, by the Lewiston Public Library on 8th Street, and at the Lewiston Museum on Plain Street, to clean them up and plant new plants.
Work starts at 9 a.m. on Monday, lasting about an hour depending on how much work needs to be done. About 25 to 30 club members take part, with other volunteers always welcome.
“They were doing it when I joined the club,” said past Garden Club president Marianne Gittermann, a member for 24 years. “They have pride in the parks and work very hard.”
She said they use a variety of plants and no stipulations on what kind they can purchase. Still, each park they go to has its own district features they accommodate.
Hennepin Park usually gets annuals in flower and window boxes and daffodils in flowerbeds, the museum has a wildflower garden, and the library has baskets and pots for a variety of flowers.
The Garden Club is very active in the community, putting on the Garden Fest over Father’s Day weekend that funds purchases it makes for the village. Its work in beautifying Hennepin Park with benches, sidewalks and a fountain were possible through donations.
