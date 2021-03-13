LEWISTON — After a year when most festivals and major events were postponed or outright cancelled, 2021 is starting off no differently. The Northwest Jazz Festival, Smelt Festival and A Taste of Lewiston have been cancelled with plans to bring them back in 2022.
Other festivals, such as the Harvest & Hops Festival, are still going forward, but residents have understood why the aforementioned three won’t be. Jennifer Pauly, president of the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce, has told residents inquiring about the Smelt Festival and A Taste of Lewiston the chamber is still in a position they never expected to be in a year later — dealing with the pandemic. With state restriction still imposed on large gatherings, there’s still massive uncertainty about how some festivals could work. Pauly said deciding to cancel the Smelt Festival and A Taste of Lewiston wasn’t an easy decision to make, but it was a necessary one.
“It’s a hard thing to have to make the decision to cancel anything,” Pauly said. “Our board of directors looked to see if that was something that could happen in the timeframe and also make sure it could be done safely. And you have to remember, the times when we’re making these decisions, [there] were all kinds of restrictions put on. Even at this point in time, even today, there’s still guidelines and restrictions on outdoor events and the amount of people you can have.”
Pauly added in planning these events, there are different agencies that have to be consulted, and different guidelines to work within. The decision to cancel the festivals was made back in January.
The decision to cancel the Northwest Jazz Festival was based on a series of reasons including logistics, contracts, operation, New York state’s guidelines, etc. Typically, the event features 150 musicians over two-days with tens of thousands of attendees crowding a section of Center Street. Carol Calato, the chair of the Jazz Festival’s Board of Directors, said there was hope to have the festival go forward, but there was too much uncertainty.
“The board is working on hosting a reimagined Jazz event this August as a fundraiser for the 2022 event,” Calato said. “As hopeful as we have been that we would be able to bring back the Northwest Jazz Festival as we know it in 2021, the board has decided there are still too many unknowns and too little time to make the same upscale festival possible this year. That said, plans are in the works for an exciting weekend offering jazz lovers a taste of what will come in 2022...when we will be back in full force.”
Tony Zambito, the Jazz Festival’s music director, said it’s disappointing to have to cancel the festival once again, but it’s the right thing to do. He added the massive uncertainty made planning this festival quite difficult, with the audience’s safety being the festival board’s number one concern. Zambito said given the restraints and lack of resources brought on by the pandemic, the festival wouldn’t be as great as it has been in past years.
