Amelia Gallagher can’t bring herself to look at the photos of her house.
Not the photos of when it was a gleaming source of pride nestled near the Mediterranean Sea, nor when the four-story house crumbled during a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that ravaged Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6.
Gallagher, a professor at Niagara University, and her family were safe in Lewiston, but her husband, Semir Huzmeli’s family was left with devastation. Extended family members were missing or dead, while many of his siblings were left homeless.
Nearly 46,000 people have been killed, while 865,000 are living in tents, including the Huzmeli family members living in Samandag.
Almost 139,000 buildings were destroyed or will need to be demolished. Hatay province, the location of the Huzmelis home — a three-family house built by Huzmeli and two brothers — in Samandag, was the most affected, with 21,000 deaths and 24,000 injuries.
The home Huzmeli began building and housed his family anywhere from a quarter to half a year is rubble and Turkey is likely facing years of reconstruction.
“It hasn’t hit me, I think. It’s just like it’s not real,” Gallagher said. “It’s hard for me to comprehend without really seeing it. I just kind of go through the motions, but I think I’m still in shock. Losing so many friends and neighbors and cousins all at once, I think it’s just going to take a long time to have it sink in.”
Gallagher, who was born in Niagara Falls and moved to Canada as a young child, met Huzmeli in Turkey while completing her doctorate for Montreal’s McGill University. They moved back to Canada and eventually settled in Lewiston in 2006, when she joined the religious studies department at Niagara, where she also is the chair for the Middle East and Islamic studies field.
When the family goes to Huzmeli’s home in Samandag, they visit a town 250 miles from the Syrian border that relies on agriculture and fishing from the Mediterranean.
Samandag, a city of 35,000, is roughly a half hour from Antakya, a city that dates back to the 6th millennium B.C. and was once conquered by the Romans, Byzantines, Seljuks, Crusaders, Mamluks and Ottomans.
The city is predominantly Muslim, but was also influential in the early days of Christianity and has one of the oldest populations of Jews.
“These people’s lives were not easy to begin with,” Gallagher said. “There was a big economic crisis, but it was a very peaceful town. … There wasn’t any kind of sectarian violence. There’s an Armenian village right side outside of our town and it was a very, very peaceful place. These people didn’t have much, but now their lives are just upended. and I don’t know how it’s going to be put back together again.”
•••
When the earthquake hit, the Huzmelis could see the devastation on television and it was confirmed by relatives.
The quake hit near the triple junction, which Anatolian, Arabian and African plates meet. Eleven provinces and roughly 13.5 million people reside along those fault lines.
Initially, Huzmeli’s relatives didn’t have food or water and everyone stayed in the car. How to get there and how much could be done was tricky, but Huzmeli had to go.
Days after the earthquake — which was followed by a magnitude 7.7 earthquake, leading to 2,100 aftershocks — Huzmeli flew out, meeting one of his brothers and a few family members.
They first flew into Istanbul and then to Adana, since the runway at the airport in Antakya was damaged. The Turkish government was able to mostly clear roads, so they slowly drove 135 miles from Adana to Samandag.
The flight from Buffalo to Istanbul is more than 12 hours, and although they knew the situation was grave, what was truly awaiting for Huzmeli when he arrived was uncertain.
“We just knew that they had to get there,” Gallagher said, “because there’s old people and babies and it was just awful. … I don’t want to say it’s great, because I don’t know if they’ve gone to every area. But in our town, they have tents and water and food is coming through now. But for the first couple of days, it was not good.”
Finding food and water, while helping family members uncover from the wreckage was the plan, but there have been some more hiccups. Freezing temperatures put those living in tents at a greater risk, while another magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit the region Monday. The fatalities were minimal, however, as most of Samandag was already in ruins.
Gallagher expects Huzmeli home in the next few weeks, but there is no real timetable as the goal now is to get their relatives through the winter. The Turkish army has begun clean up, but it could take months and rebuilding a portion of the country will take even longer.
Some people are being taken to bigger cities, while the United Nations World Food Program has begun distributing rations in Turkey and Syria, while the United States has pledged $185 million in aid.
A report from the Turkish Enterprise and Business Confederation places damages at $84.1 billion, with $70.8 billion toward repairing homes and $10.4 billion from the loss of national income.
“They’re just trying to get water and food; that’s really their main goal right now,” the Huzmelis’ son Yusuf said. “I mean, my father is thinking of maybe bringing them all to a bigger city, like, farther away. Rent an apartment or something and just put them all in there. But that’s just a little hypothesis, a temporary fix. But they don’t even know if they’re going to do it.”
Coping with the situation may need as much time and care. While Gallagher can’t look at the photos, her daughter has begun making a scrapbook of photos taken while they were in Samandag.
Yusuf wished he went to visit once more last summer — even though he’s been there 14 times in his life — and felt helpless watching from afar. But the experience has also given him a new vision of his father.
“I feel proud of him,” said Yusuf, a sophomore at Lewiston-Porter. “I’ve never been so proud of him in my life.”
A GoFundMe page has been set up in the family’s name, but Gallagher requests any donations to be sent to Turkish Philanthropy Funds or Catholic Relief Services.
