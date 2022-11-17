The Town of Lewiston is awarding employees who had worked during the COVID-19 pandemic with a bonus before the year is out.
The town board approved premium pay for town employees who worked from April 1, 2020 through July 31, 2020, during the first few months of the pandemic. Full-time employees would be compensated $2,500 and part-time employees would be compensated $1,250.
The American Rescue Plan Act was a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed in 2021 meant to help municipalities alleviate the affects of the pandemic through premium pay for essential workers, investing in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure, and responding to negative economic impacts of the pandemic. The amount given to each municipality depended on their population.
The Town of Lewiston had received $1.3 million through the funds, half of which was received in 2021 and the remaining half in 2022.
Town Supervisor Steve Broderick said that when the town first received the funds, the town had a $14 million water project that was wrapping up, which identified and repaired water lines over 100 years old on several roads in the town. The first installment of funds was directed toward it not knowing if it would meet the budget, be under budget, or over budget.
There ended up being money leftover, so $200,000 of the remaining funds will go toward employees.
“Now that the dust has settled on the water project, we have ARPA money left over,” Broderick said during Monday’s work session, mentioning he had talked it over beforehand with the other town board members and Town Finance Director Jacqueline Angelo. “I think it’s time to share that leftover money.”
Approximately 85 town employees will benefit from this, whether they are working in the highway, water, sewer, police, clerks or recreation department.
The resolution states that only full-time elected officials will be compensated from these funds, which include the town clerk and town highway superintendent.
