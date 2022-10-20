robert.creenan@niagara-gazette.com
At the end of 2022, four members of the Lewiston Council on the Arts staff will be retiring after more than 30 years with the group.
Executive Director Irene Rykaszewski, Artistic Director Eva Nicklas, Kathryn Serianni, and Tim Henderson have been the group behind the council’s plans for decades, expanding it beyond just putting on the Lewiston Art Festival to creating several new events residents look forward to every year.
“Eva, Irene, Tim, and Kathryn have left an incredible legacy for Lewiston, Niagara County, and the entire region,” said Board President Tod Kniazuk. “Their retirement is well earned, and can’t thank them enough for all they’ve done and for being so willing to help in the transition to the next leaders of the LCA.”
They joined the Art Council around the same time in 1992, with Serianni already having a relationship with the group due to her family’s ownership of Cataract Printing and working with the council’s predecessor. While Rykaszewski had the executive director title running the business end of the organization, Nicklas was the public face of the organization, Serianni handled behind the scenes tasks like like graphic design and maintaining the webpage and databases of members and artists, and Henderson worked on programming and wrote for events like the scripts for the Marble Orchard Ghost Walks.
Despite their titles and duties, Rykaszewski said that did not confine what they did, which is probably one of the reasons for their success.
“Everybody had a title, but everybody brought to the job whatever their strength was,” she explained,
Henderson was amazed at the reaction to some of their events, where they would come up with an idea, plan it, and worry about the funding later.
“Whatever the four of us brought to the table worked,” Henderson said. “We got along so well. Because we were enjoying it, it spilled over to the audience.”
It also helped that the village government and businesses were always supporting the council’s mission, with Rykaszewski saying any elected officials they approached for financial support either from the village, county, or state, everyone was willing to say yes.
Along with continuing to run the Lewiston Art Festival, the council continued to add new events over the years and retired some to make way for new ones. Some of those events included a human chess game that Canadian dignitaries attended, an Alice in Wonderland tea party, and a Discovery series where people can present about a subject they are passionate about, which is how the annual tribute to the Edmund Fitzgerald started.
When Henderson wrote the first play for what would eventually be the Marble Orchard Ghost Walks, it took place at First Presbyterian Church in honor of the village’s 175th anniversary. They were looking for a respectable crowd since the church seats 200 people, with Henderson asking his deceased playwright’s father for divine intervention. 600 people showed up.
“That let us know we have something here,” Henderson said.
Henderson is the oldest of the four at 75, with the other three not that far behind in years. Serianni said that back when they all started working together, they agreed that if one of were to go, all of them would go. Henderson felt the same way, describing it as like a band member quitting. Rykaszewski has family that moved back to the Lewiston area and feels the group was able to accomplish what it wanted to.
“I feel like I accomplished everything I’ve dreamed of because of the great team I worked with,” Nicklas said. “We always felt so much support and love from the community.”
While the four will still live in Lewiston and be friends, they will definitely miss the creative environment that brought so much programming to the village and getting such a positive reaction from the community.
“I hope whoever follows us won’t use what we did as a blueprint, that they bring their own strength and creativity to the village,” Serianni said. “The only thing they should continue is making it great.”
The council is now looking for a new executive director, with a job description available on its website at www.artcouncil.org. Applicants can send their materials to artstaff@artcouncil.org. The new executive director will be able to hire someone to work with depending on their skill sets.
There is a search committee to parse through the applicants made up of Rykaszewski, Nicklas, outside residents, and board of directors members. The decision on who to hire will be up to the council’s board of directors, which Rykaszewski hopes will be by the end of November so they can be eased into the job during December.
