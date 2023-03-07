The Lewiston Council on the Arts will hold a meet-and-greet event to welcome new Executive Director Maria Fortuna Dean.
It will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. on March 25 at the Lewiston Public Library, located at 305 S. 8th St.
A Niagara Falls native, Fortuna Dean has spent time in the performing arts, joining opera companies throughout the United States and Europe, and as an educator, having taught at the University of California Los Angeles, CalArts, Pasadena City College, Carnegie Mellon University, SUNY Fredonia, and the Chautauqua Institution, and director.
March 25's event will also include live music, an exhibit by local artist Cynthia Jozwik-Burge, and light refreshments. Attendees can learn about upcoming events the Council on the Arts has planned for 2023. There will also be a membership drive, sign-ups for volunteers for the Lewiston Art Festival, and an opportunity to vote for programs and activities people would want to see the Council on the Arts present.
