The Lewiston Council on the Arts has set its lineup of village performances at Academy Park and Hennepin Park throughout the summer.
The first event will feature the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, playing at 7 p.m. July 1 at Academy Park. The free concert will have the orchestra perform a family friendly concert with music from “Star Wars” and “Frozen” to Copland and Sousa, with blankets and chairs encouraged. This is made possible though the sponsorship of Anthony DiMino of DiMino’s Lewiston Tops.
This is the first time the Council on the Arts presented the Philharmonic to perform in the village. The BPO performed last year for Lewiston’s bicentennial.
The Music Mondays concert series will have a different act each week, with all acts except the 42nd Infantry Division band based locally. Starting this year, the bigger productions will be at Academy Park rather than the Hennepin Park Gazebo.
“We’re excited to showcase the vast music talent in Western New York,” said Executive Director Maria Fortuna Dean.
• The 42nd Infantry Band, 7 p.m. July 3 at Academy Park
• Maria Aurigema Band, 7 p.m. July 10 at Hennepin Park Gazebo
• Banjo Juice Jazz Band, 7 p.m. July 17 at Hennepin Park Gazebo
• Miller & The Other Sinners, 7 p.m. July 24 at Hennepin Park Gazebo
• Seventh Sign, 7 p.m. July 31 at Academy Park
• Reflector, 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at Hennepin Park Gazebo
On July 7, Summer of ’69 will perform at Academy Park at 7 p.m. An open rehearsal fundraiser will take place at 6 p.m. July 6 at the Lewiston Stone House, with a $10 admission to benefit the Council on the Arts.
