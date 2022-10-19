LEWISTON — The number of short-term rentals in the village has become enough of an issue that lawmakers are considering regulating them.
The village has formed a committee to look at how to regulate these properties and to draft a local law. It is made up of Mayor Anne Welch, village trustees, village planning board members, and current short-term rental owners in the village.
Currently, the village does not have anything in its local codes explicitly detailing any regulations for short-term rentals like those found on websites like Airbnb and Vrbo the same way it regulates tourist homes and bed and breakfasts.
The committee has its first meeting Thursday, discussing the need for short-term rentals to be registered, charging fees for them to operate, having them insured, whether to allow large corporations to buy rental homes, and possibly having a cap on how many are in Lewiston. Its members are doing research on similar regulations in other communities like Niagara Falls and Ellicottville.
Welch said they do not want to hurt anybody who already operates a short-term rental, but the village needs to do something about before it loses its neighborhoods, as some properties have been bought by businesses just so they could be rented out.
“The people that own these homes, whether they live there or they rent them out, we just want to make sure we keep our neighborhoods and everybody’s happy with it,” Welch said.
A list of the addresses of known short-term rental locations discussed during the committee’s first meeting last Thursday showed nearly 30 such properties, most of which are on roads closest to the Niagara River shoreline. Further research from Trustee Tina Coppins found nearly 40 short-term rentals.
Airbnb hosts have appeared at previous village meetings to talk about the issue of zombie properties, with those living in the village finding themselves surrounded by empty homes with no permanent residents.
While village counsel Joseph Leone said he felt it is possible to add short-term rentals to the current regulations for bed and breakfasts and tourist homes, and does support having such a law, Welch feels the regulations need to be stand-alone.
When a draft for short-term rental regulations is complete, there will be a public hearing for further public input before it gets finalized and voted on.
