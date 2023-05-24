The Lewiston Choraleers will present its annual spring program, My Favorite Things, at three area churches Saturday, Sunday and June 3. The program will feature an upbeat mix of music from Disney productions, Irving Berlin favorites, and patriotic numbers. The dates, times, and sites of the program presentations are as follows:
• 1 p.m. Saturday — St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, 620 Center St., Lewiston
• 3 p.m. Sunday — Forestview Church of God, 1250 Saunders Settlement Road, Niagara Falls
• 2 p.m. June 3 — Messiah Lutheran Church, 915 Oneida Street, Lewiston
The 45-member choral group will be conducted by its musical director Brad Wingert and accompanied by pianist Lynda Williams. Performances are open to the public, with a general admission fee of $5 (children 12 and under admitted free). More information on the Lewiston Choraleers is available at www.lewistonchoraleers.com and on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.