Lewiston -- Representatives from KeyBank, Lewiston-Porter (LPHS) and Niagara Falls High Schools (NFHS) recently got together to talk about the all NEW Chalk Walk Invitational that will take place during the Lewiston Art Festival on August 13 & 14. This year, internationally recognized chalk painter Anthony Cappetto will create a 4D chalk piece at 5th & Center St.
Along side Anthony will be 2 teams of students each representing Lewiston-Porter and Niagara Falls High Schools for the first ever ‘invitational’ chalk walk. The most talented art students from these 2 schools have been selected by their art teachers to create street art.
"We love this event and have a long tradition of participating, with countless excellent student artists having a great time developing their talents and representing our school," Niagara Falls Art Teacher Rob Lynch said. "I was even in the event myself at the age of 16 or so. I think I still have the sunburn to prove it!"
Keybank is happy to lend support.
“The Chalk Walk is a treasured celebration of creativity during the annual Lewiston Arts Festival and is part of the fabric of Niagara County and Western New York,” said Michael McMahon, KeyBank Buffalo Market President and Commercial Sales Leader. “All of us at KeyBank are proud to support this family friendly event which brings so much fun and excitement to this community each year.”
