A week after a devastating fire broke out on Lewiston’s Center Street, local businesses have stepped up to offer help in different ways.
A fire ripped through the building at 746 Center St. on the morning of Nov. 30, with the Lewiston Fire Department dispatched to a reported transformer fire. The building housed three businesses, Sue’s Frame of Mind, Soully Created International Clothing Boutique, and The Vintage Barber. They were heavily damaged along with the apartments above them.
Lewiston real estate agent Sam Talarico said he was able to get one of his clients, who owns the Rite Aid plaza, to offer some available space temporarily at 734 Cayuga St. if any of the businesses need help.
“We’re going to help any way we can,” Talarico said.
Brickyard Pub and BBQ announced that it will donate the proceeds of 4-pack can sales of its Lewiston Lager and Number 17 beers equally between the three businesses and Vincenzo’s Pizza House. Co-owner Ken Bryan does not know how long this fundraiser will last, but so far the community has been a big supporter.
Brickyard Pub was the victim of its own fire in May 2020, taking over a year to fully rebuilt and reopen. With that happening a few months into the COVID-19 pandemic, it shut down the restaurant for a time as it rebuilt.
“It was overwhelming the support that we got not only from the business community, but just the locals in the area,” Bryan said. “Hopefully, we can give back and do the same.”
Anthony DiMino, the CEO of Domino’s Lewiston Tops, also reportedly gave the victims free Tops gift cards.
At this week’s Village of Lewiston work session, Mayor Anne Welch recognized the different fire companies who were on hand to put the fire out, along with the Lewiston Police, Department of Public Works superintendent, fire inspector, and building inspector who were on the site and helped.
“Our hearts go out to the businesses and tenants of that devastating fire and we hope they will rebuild,” Welch said, also mentioning said those who are helping the affected businesses. “We have a wonderful, caring, generous, and supportive community and I am proud to live here. When tragedy strikes, you now they always turn out.”
