A transformer fire that spread to a nearby building, damaging three businesses on Center Street Wednesday morning.
Lewiston No. 1 fire officials say they were alerted to the fire at 746 Center St. at 6:08 a.m. The Lewiston No. 1 fire chief arrived shortly thereafter finding an evolved commercial structure with flames coming from the front of the building housing the three businesses at 744-748 Center St.
Mutual Aid brought in firefighters from Upper Mountain, Niagara Active, Youngstown, Niagara Air Base and Sanborn fire companies along with placing Ransomville and Lewiston #2 Fire Companies on standby.
Crews from Lewiston #1 were able to make entry into the multiple businesses and the second-floor apartment. Crews were later pulled out due to the unstable structure.
Ladder trucks from Upper Mountain Fire, Niagara Active Hose and Sanborn Fire Company were deployed in the front and rear of the structure and directed large water streams onto the fire. Ground crews worked using hand-lines and master streams to stop the fire from spreading further.
Crews worked throughout the morning to extinguish the blaze.
Niagara County Origin and Cause Team and Town of Lewiston Fire Investigators are investigating the incident further.
EMS was staffed by Lewiston Fire Company No. 1 Advanced Life Support Ambulances, providing rehab operations for the nearly 50 Firefighters. No injuries occurred on scene.
Additional aid on scene was provided by the Lewiston Police Department for traffic control as a portion of Center Street was closed.
Tim Horton’s Lewiston (located next-door) donated hot coffee, donuts and breakfast sandwiches to the firefighters during the long operation, Lewiston No. 1 officials noted.
