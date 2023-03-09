LEWISTON — A Boy Scout is looking to contribute to his community by adding an American flag retirement box.
Alex Vanderlip, an 11th-grader who is part of Scout Troop 855, chose it as his Eagle Scout project. He had discussed other ideas with village Deputy Mayor Victor Eydt, with the flag retiring box being the most impactful.
“The current one in the (village) library is a bucket,” Vanderlip said. “We thought an outdoor location would be more suitable.”
Vanderlip said he has performed a number of flag retirement ceremonies already with his troop, which involves breaking the flags into different sections and burning each of them in a bonfire. Those in attendance are normally quiet, but can sometimes say the pledge of allegiance and talk about what the flag means to them.
The Village of Lewiston board of trustees gave its approval for the project at its most recent meeting, with Mayor Anne Welch complimenting the idea and DPW Superintendent Larry Wills offering his team to pour a concrete base for the box. Vanderlip also needs approval from the Lewiston Veterans of Foreign Wars Downriver Post 7487, along with his scout troop committee.
The box would come from a company that makes stainless steel boxes, It would be 19 inches by 20 inches by 47 inches and have enough space to hold 50 flags inside. It would be marked so it would not be confused with the mail box outside the red brick building housing the village offices. Vanderlip is also thinking about adding a plaque to commemorate those who helped him on the project, which will cost between $1,800 and $2,500, accounting for the box price and shipping.
“You can come from anywhere to put a flag in there,” Vanderlip said, planning for his scout troop and the VFW post to maintain the box and make sure it isn’t filled up. He added the flags would be put somewhere safe and the retirement ceremonies will take place once or twice a year.
For Eagle Scout projects, all the money used toward it has to come from fundraisers and the Eagle Scout candidate is in charge of the volunteers helping out. Vanderlip plans on getting the money through holding a Chiavetta’s chicken dinner and getting as many other people as he can with fundraising, with some Boy Scouts involved with installing the box.
Vanderlip hopes to have this box open to the public within the month of June. Once it is finished, he will begin his scoutmaster conference and board of review, which would grant him the rank of Eagle Scout. That would take place from the middle of July to the end of August.
