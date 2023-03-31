The Village of Lewiston Board of Trustees voted to change the rates of various fees related to inspecting short-term rentals as listed in the village code.
The following rates have been adopted:
• Initial building inspection fee for short-term rental: $250
• Initial fire inspection for short-term rental: $250
• Building inspector yearly inspection fee: $100, with an additional $50 fee for every re-inspection
• Fire inspection yearly fee: $100, with an additional $50 fee for every re-inspection
When the village board adopted short-term rental regulations in January, it also changed building inspection fees and fire inspection fees to $250 each. Rental owners and residents did raise concerns about the inspection fee costs being counterintuitive. Mayor Anne Welch said they wanted to drop the fee down if the inspection is just a walkthrough where nothing has to be changed and noted she previously said there would be revisions to these short-term rental regulations.
There will be a public hearing at the board’s Monday work session regarding further revisions to the short-term rental regulations, codifying these rate changes into the short-term rental regulations.
