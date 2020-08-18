Lewiston arts council cancels ghost walks

Representatives from Lewiston Council on the Arts announced this week that they have cancelled this year's Marble Orchard Ghost Walks.
Artistic director Eva Nicklas said the decision was based on safety concerns related to COVID-19.
"We will miss welcoming thrill-seekers from across Western New York and seeing Lewiston filled with hundreds of visitors enjoying 'theatre in the streets' on Saturday nights in September and October," Nicklas said. "We tried our best to figure out what a ghost walk would look like during a pandemic, and decided it best to be safe."
The ghost walks have been a major fundraiser for the council and Nicklas said the organization will grateful accept donations from "generous spirits" who want to show their support during the 2020 season.
Nicklas said members of the Lewiston Council on the Arts intend to celebrate the Halloween season from the safety of their homes while "concocting magic potions and herbs to ward away any evil spirits that may be lurking," enjoying horror films and pay homage to the full moon while think about all the fun they are missing.
She said the Marble Orchard Players will be "digging up" new characters and stories to share in 2021.
"We are already 'ghost writing' for next season," she said. "Hope to see you next year."
