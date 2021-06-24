Lewiston Artisan Farmers Market founder, village board disagree over event issues

VILLAGE OF LEWISTON — The founder of the Lewiston Artisan and Farmers Market expressed her frustration with several matters relating to the popular Saturday morning market at the Village Board of Trustees meeting this week.
Jamie Symmonds, who founded the market four years ago, last appeared before the board in May when she requested a special parking area and unloading zone signs for vendors at the market on Portage Road, as well as permission to place a temporary shed on the site for storing market-related merchandise from the market, such as T-shirts and brochures.
The village responded by putting out cones for organizers of the weekly Saturday event to use between 6 to 9 a.m. when the market opens, to keep others from parking in spaces needed for loading and unloading.
At Monday's meeting, Symmonds expressed frustration with some reactions to the cones from the community and noted she and her vendors and guests have been sworn at. She also expressed dismay that she was asked to move a temporary storage structure from the park the Monday after the event and noted that organizers of other events at the park were getting different treatment. In addition, she was frustrated that a woman scheduled to give yoga classes during the market was told by the village officials she needed a permit and would have to reschedule around her class because another yoga instructor with a permit, would be giving classes from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday. Mayor Anne Welch told Symmonds that it was only fair that the other instructor who did not have a permit reschedule the time of her classes so the classes would not conflict.
“I don’t know why you are unhappy with us,” Mayor Anne Welch said told Symmonds at the meeting. “We’ve granted you everything you’ve asked for.”
Welch explained that Symmonds was given a reduced user fee for Academy Park. Instead of paying $50 a week for use of the park each Saturday through October, the fee was reduced to $200 per season.
As for leaving the small wooden shed in place during the market season, “We told her no, not at this time because the bandshell is under construction," Welch said, noting the structure would be in the way if it was left at the park.
Symmonds noted that other event holders are leaving event-related items in the park long before or long after their events.
The discussion got heated as some residents stood up in defense of the market, and frustration was expressed by the mayor and at least one board member, who felt they had done all they could do.
"I'm at a loss. I don't know what else to do," said Symmonds during the 30-minute discussion.
"We are too," Deputy Mayor Victor Eyde told Symmonds.
Rebecca Wydysh, chairman of the Niagara County legislature, who happened to be at the meeting to hear a presentation by the Niagara County Center for Economic Development, was among those in attendance who asked to speak.
"I don’t insert myself into village decisions," Wydysh said, but added, “I’m also a resident."
"I just wanted to say it's disappointing to hear there's so much consternation between the village and market organizers because
it is a fantastic opportunity for our business," she said.
Wydysh noted that in her many conversations with local residents "I’ve never heard a bad thing about the market. People love it," she said, adding that it brings many shoppers from out of town.
"I hope there can be some communication and you guys are able to work things out," she added.
The mayor responded, noting "As far as we’re concerned we love the market. Our residents love it. It's packed every Saturday."
"I want to see it continue but I think we’re doing a good job trying to keep it here," Welch said.
Afterward, Symmonds noted in an email to this newspaper that while the market has the verbal support of the trustees, the board's response to her concerns, as well as coordination of the other events at the park, is where difficulties arise.
"Overlapping events at the park need a level of attention by village officials that has not been reached," she said. "Moving forward, I hope we can work together to resolve these issues for the betterment of the market as well as the Village of Lewiston."
In other matters:
• The board heard a presentation from the Niagara County Center for Economic Development outlining services available to local businesses. Sue Langdon, director of the center, and Ben Bidell, senior planner, spoke of Covid-related guidance, grants and low-interest loans, workforce training, site selection assistance, low-interest financing for energy improvements, business enhancement programs, microenterprise loans, tax abatements, and more.
Frank Campbell, the new sportfishing promotions coordinator in Niagara County, a 31-year Lewiston charter boat captain, was part of the center's presentation and said he hopes to help draw more fishermen to the region and have an increased economic impact on hotels and restaurants. He will also be promoting the fishing derbys, an outdoor writers conference, and work to draw more sports TV shows to the region.
• The board heard a presentation from the Lewiston Porter School Youth Football Program and approved the use of Richard F. Soluri Park as the program's home field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.