It can take a long time for someone to do what they are passionate about.
Just ask Deborah Hormell. The Clarence resident has been painting for more than 20 years but has delved further into it as she looks toward her retirement.
“I’m a student trying to make the conversion to a full-time artist,” Hormell said, who is looking to become a substitute art teacher when she retires.
Hormell’s art will be at the Lewiston Art Festival this weekend in the college corner section between 5th and Niagara streets. She has attended the festival since at least 2019. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday along Center Street in Lewiston.
Growing up, Hormell was surrounded by art. Her father, John Rosenwald, studied under local artist Carl Illig and would create landscape paintings in oil.
Hormell’s art is similar to her fathers, creating impressionistic landscapes, oceanscapes, florals and abstract art inspired by nature. It usually takes between 20 and 80 hours to complete a painting, depending on the canvas size and techniques used.
“I love to work large, but I do a lot of smaller works because I love to experiment with techniques and they are more affordable,” Hormell said. “So people can have greater accessibility to art in their homes.”
As she was trying to find her medium, Hormell dabbled in making sculptures for a bit, but settled onto acrylic and oil paints as her choice. The kinds her father would work with as she grew up. She also tried incorporating her worldview of all living things being interconnected with one another.
When not making art, Hormell works an office job in customs brokerage, acting as a liaison between import companies and the U.S. government.
With her retirement coming in a few years, the nearly 60-year-old Hormell needs a college degree for her substitute teacher dream. So she enrolled at SUNY Empire State for her fine arts degree.
Being that old in an area of typical college-aged students does not bother Hormell, since everyone is on their own path in life.
“This is where my life path led me,” Hormell said. “It took a long time to get here but I’m here.”
Hormell still has six classes to take before she graduates. With everything going on in her life, from her job, her family, and going to these art shows, she only has time for one or two classes a year.
She estimates it will take her at least five more years before completing everything.
Besides Lewiston, Hormell has sold her work at the Clarence Hollow Farmer’s Market, the Holland Tulip Festival, and in Lockport.
