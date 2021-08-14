The Lewiston Art Festival returned Saturday with all its glory.
"People are just happy to be here," Lewiston Council on the Arts Board Member Anna Fontana said. "The general mood is excellent. Everybody s thankful and enjoying themselves."
Marianne Skura of Lewiston was fascinated by Gazette Photographer Jim Neiss' booth.
"All I can say is wow," she said. "I've never seen such photography."
She was particularly impressed with a photo of the Maid of the Mist.
"I've been photographing Niagara Falls for 35 years," Neiss said. "The Maid of the Mist coming out of the mist. That was a banner day."
The show continues until 6 today and from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Other highlights of the festival:
• College Alley will again feature the work of high school and college students near 8th Street.
• The “Modern Art Awards” hosted by Modern Corp. are given in seven categories including; painting, photography, graphic arts, sculpture, mixed media, artistic crafts (ceramics, wood, fiber, glass) and jewelry. The Michael McMahon Memorial Award will be given to a watercolor artist and is sponsored by friends of McMahon who was a well known instructor and watercolorist.
A Best Booth award is also chosen. This year’s judges are Fay Northrop, retired art teacher and Ed Cardoni, ED Hallwalls Contemporary Art Center.
• Hennepin Park Gazebo has been transformed into an Iroquois Market that brings to life the rich culture of our Haudenosaunee friends and neighbors.
• At the Information Booth at 5th & Center this year's colorful Art Festival t-shirt is available. The 2021 image is designed by artist, Lori DeFazio to commemorate the 55th Art Festival.
