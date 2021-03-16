Lewiston Art Festival plans cautiously moving forward

LEWISTON — Organizers say the Lewiston Art Festival is in the planning stages, though, members of the Lewiston Council on the Arts say they remain cautious about how COVID-19 restrictions could change it.
Artist applications have been coming in, which Irene Rykaszewski, executive director of the Council on the Arts, takes as a sign of hope for the festival going ahead, albeit not on the same scale as in years past.
While the council hasn’t decided that the festival is definitively going to happen, they’re planning it, and waiting to see what will happen with the pandemic. She spoke about some of the ways the festival might look this year. The festival is scheduled for Aug. 14 and 15 in the village.
“Obviously, we can socially distance the artists, spread them out more,” Rykaszewski said. “We can encourage the crowd to social distance and wear masks. But again, we don’t know what we’re going to be required to have in place, should we be allowed to have the festival at all. Like many other organizations, there are so many unknowns it makes it hard to plan anything definitively. But we’re sort of moving one baby step at a time and we’re hopefully moving forward to have the art festival on some level.”
Normally, there are as many as 160 artists at the festival and plenty of food vendors occupying Center Street between Fourth and Eighth streets. She said it may not include as many artists as usual, since they haven’t been advertising as aggressively for artists this year. The council is offering artists who participated in last year’s festival a first shot at participating this year, with Rykaszewski adding, if that’s all they get, she’ll be happy with it.
In 2020, a virtual variation of the festival was held, with the council uploading artists work to social media. Other events such as the Chalk Walk, where local high school students draw a mural based on a theme, went virtual as well, allowing people across Western New York to participate. She added that particular event will remain virtual, whether or not the Art Festival does occur.
The Art Festival isn't the only event the council wants to get up and running again. Eva Nicklas, artistic director of the Council on the Arts, said they’re hoping to get events like Blue Mondays going again.
“We are hoping to be able to present Blue Mondays, it’s a Monday night, free concert that normally have been held at the gazebo for six weeks in a row,” Nicklas said. “But we understand they’re going to move the bandshell in Academy Park, which would create a much bigger space for the audience to social distance. So we’re talking about moving Blue Mondays to Academy Park and we might still be able to have that event. But it all depends.”
Other events such as Bug Fest will be held at the Lewiston Public Library and Summer of ’69, could be moved to Academy Park as well. However, Nicklas said this is all based on what the guidelines dictate, which could change at any time. Rykaszewski said it remains to be seen what could happen with the Art Festival, since there could be another spike in COVID-19 cases, forcing crowds to be minimized again.
