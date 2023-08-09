Plenty of pots are typically smooth and have that clay-brown color. What about ones with real leaf patterns or swirls of color?
That typifies the clay work of Kemore’s Junko McGee. The 30-year Buffalo school teacher will be showing her unique pottery at this weekend’s Lewiston Art Festival for the first time. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday along Center Street in Lewiston.
McGee calls her designs people-friendly as they are meant to be used and people can enjoy how they feel. She said the most common things she makes are pots, bowls, cups and vases, with some vases transparent and double-walled, each one unique from the others.
“I really like the feel of the clay,” McGee said, “how you create it into something that is different each time.”
Originally from Tokyo, McGee moved to the United States in 1987 after marrying a Buffalo resident. Already a teacher back in Japan, she had to go back to school to get her teaching certification in this country.
McGee’s pottery interest started in 1995 as she was a University at Buffalo graduate student. A friend of hers had a flower pot that interested her, saying she did it at UB’s Creative Craft Center. Difficult at first, she got the hang of it to make the clay into any shape.
The creations work in plenty of nature and Japanese influences. The materials are worked so they resemble earth elements and tree bark. Other seasonal items are used to make impressions in the clay, like leaves when they fall in the autumn.
Some pieces are created with different colored clays, known as agate ware.
“I just like to incorporate designs somewhat,” McGee said, also using some fine brushwork and wave and floral patterns.
This art festival is not the only place McGee’s work can be found. Twenty of her pieces are on display at the Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University, in a series called “Shaped by Nature” running through Oct. 29.
McGee received an email last spring from a university professor stating a student was going to curate a show for a course and wanted to know if she was interested. They started work on it this past fall as he chose which pieces to display.
“It’s different and rewarding,” McGee said.
This will be the first time McGee is showing off her pottery at the festival since she regularly goes back to Japan during the summer. She does not travel further than Niagara County for shows, sticking mainly to the Glen Park Art Festival in Williamsville, the Kenan Center American Craftsmen in Lockport, and the Elmwood Art Festival in Buffalo.
