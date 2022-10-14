The Town of Lewiston approved a land parcel rezoning that would allow for a Ridgeview at Lewiston expansion.
The 1.85 parcel at 691 Northridge Drive has been changed from an R-1 residential use district to a planned unit development, which would accommodate two new residential multi-family buildings.
Developer LMK Realty plans for one 12,556 square foot two-story, six-unit apartment building and for one 8,745 square foot one- and two-story, four-townhouse building. Original plans for a 30-unit mix of townhomes and apartments were scaled back as it came before the town and planning boards four previous times.
The developer still needs to file a building permit and architects and engineers need to submit a new set of construction drawings. Construction could start as soon as late October and take between 12 and 15 months to complete.
The proposed expansion had drawn criticism from residents living nearby, with common complaints being that the area is overdeveloped already, there need to be bigger setbacks between existing homes and future developments, and increased traffic in the area.
Resident John Murnyack, during Thursday’s work session meeting, reiterated those claims from residents and claiming the approval process was not transparent.
