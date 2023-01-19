The Village of Lewiston has adopted new regulations for short-term rental properties and a limit on how many can operate in its borders.
The new regulations cover standards for rental properties, special permit and license requirements, and responsibilities for property owners and tenants. They were developed over the past few months by village trustees, other village staff, and rental property owners. These apply to those are are not owner-occupied, with rental properties that are owner occupied considered as bed and breakfasts.
“People don’t want (rentals) eating up their neighborhoods,” said Mayor Anne Welch during a packed village meeting on Tuesday, with Plain Street alone having six. “We are not trying to stop short-term rentals. We think they’re great for village. They bring people in. They use all our restaurants and our shops. But we can’t let it overrun our village.”
A cap of 50 short-term rental properties in the village was set, with board members saying they have identified and put together a list of 48 such properties. The owners of those current properties will receive a certified letter in the mail stating that they have to complete the registration forms with the village, or else their property could be subject to fines or get shut down.
Along with the new regulations, the village board added a series of fees to the village code applying to both rentals and bed and breakfasts. They are as follows:
• Application fee for Bed & Breakfast: $50
• Application fee for Short-Term Rental: $50
• Annual fee for Short-Term Rental: $500
• Building inspection fee for Short-Term Rental: $250
• Fire inspection fee for Short-Term Rental: $250
Tom Deal, a short-term rental owner, believes the fees are too much, costing those operating one rental property $1,000 a year in fees to the village while Niagara County has a yearly inspection fee of $200, and that these regulations are rushed.
“I’m all in favor of putting regulations and paying fees,” he said. “However, I’m not in favor of over regulating the issue and charging excessive and unnecessary fees to penalize the property owners.”
Other concerns raised by residents and rental owners was that annual inspections and fees would be counterintuitive and hurt the smaller rental owners and whether the police should be notified about disturbances at a rental instead of the property owner.
While Claudia Marasco, also a short-term rental owner, recommended that a different fee structure could be used for rental owned by village residents as opposed to those from outside the area, Village Clerk Shannon Fundis said that would constitute discrimination.
Soon after the village board approved the regulations, it also approved a moratorium on issuing any short-term rental licenses, lasting through April 17. Welch acknowledged that this would allow the board to make any further changes to the regulations before licenses can be issued.
There will be a public hearing at the next village board meeting, on Feb. 6, regarding amendments made to different sections of the village code to include references to short-term rentals and bed and breakfasts.
The approved regulations can be read on the Village of Lewiston website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.