The Lewiston Village Board of Trustees approved an amendment to a local law, setting the municipal speed limit from 30 mph to 25 mph — though an official start date for the change has not been determined yet.
Mayor Anne Welch said she also spoke with the Department of Transportation, which would get back to her on if any traffic studies need to be done for Center Street having a 30 mph speed limit, as that road is under DOT control.
Department of Public Works Superintendent Larry Wills said the department would have to order new speed limit lines and install them. He hopes that the DOT can get back to the village regarding the Center Street speed limit so it can all be done at once. Welch added that the public will be notified on when the change is made effective.
In August, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that would allow municipalities to reduce their speed limits to 25 mph, as part of efforts to enhance street safety, prevent traffic-related fatalities, and crack down on hit-and-run incidents.
The default maximum speed limit throughout a city, town, or village was previously 30 mph, with hopes that the legislation giving municipalities local control to reduce to speed limits will improve public safety.
There were five streets listed in the amended law which would not have their speed limits changed. They are:
• Creek Road Extension, between the east village line and the south village line, 40 mph.
• Garden Lane, 15 mph.
• Historical Square Apartments, on or along the roadways on the premises at 920 Mohawk Street, 15 mph.
• Forest Road, between the north village line and the south village line, 30 mph.
• Mountain View Drive, between the east village line and the south village line, 30 mph.
Welch said those streets did not change because some go into the Town of Lewiston, so they cannot have sections of those roads going 25 mph, then change to 30 mph.
While there were concerns during the public hearing about drivers not following the new speed limit, Welch acknowledged that would probably still be the case, but Police Chief Frank Previte said that going 5 mph less can really make a difference on the stopping distance for cars.
