LEWISTON — The Town Board has approved plans and rezoning of a land parcel for a newly planned unit development of townhouses on Washington Drive.
The named-President’s Park Apartments will be on 23.8 acres of land and have 168 units across seven buildings. They will be a mix of two and three-story buildings with 24 units each, all planned to be two-bedroom and two-bathroom.
Planned amenities include a community building, a pickle ball court, a swimming pool, a basketball court, and a large green area on the property’s east side. The full complex would take three years to complete construction.
Development plans for this plot of land date back to 1980s where single family homes were planned and an expansion to The Wood at Blairville, to federal wetlands regulations changing to where developers had to stop their plans due to a stop work order and potential fines. Those wetlands regulations have since changed to where the property is considered to have no wetlands.
The town board served as the lead agency during the State Environmental Quality Review process, issuing a negative declaration upon finding no significant environmental impacts with regard to the project.
Public hearings about the project had residents voice their concerns about the lack of stop signs in the area, increased traffic of at least 100 cars onto the streets of a normally quiet neighborhood, and concerns over children’s safety.
During Monday’s work session, the town board also announced the Lewiston Kiwanis Club would be sponsoring one of the town’s open skate days at Niagara University’s Dwyer Arena, on Dec. 30 from noon to 2 p.m. Skating will be free to the public that day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.