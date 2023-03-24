The Town of Lewiston has moved another step forward with the purchase of the former Camp Stonehaven to create a town nature preserve.
The Lewiston Town Board passed a forest management plan at is most recent meeting, which lists the parcel’s history, animal and plant life there, and the town’s plans for keeping the land as is.
The town had previously received a Community Forest Conservation Grant this past summer worth $300,000 from the state Department of Environmental Conservation for acquiring the former Boy Scout camp and turning it into a public nature preserve. As part of that grant, a forest management plan had to be passed.
Supervisor Steve Broderick said that people can simply go and enjoy the preserve, walk their dog, go snowshoeing in the winter and Boy Scouts could undertake any daytime activities they have out there. No overnight camping or motorized vehicles would be allowed.
The total cost of acquiring the 67 acres of land was $665,000, with the town also receiving a Greenway Ecological grant worth $226,200 to help cover that cost, which is different from the annual funds the town gets from the Greenway Commission. The town remains on the hook for $100,000 of the land parcel’s cost, with a tractor included in the purchase bringing that cost up to $138,800.
The state DEC is still waiting on a survey from the Boy Scouts it wanted. A house located on the property would also be demolished.
Broderick said they would be closing in on the final sale in the next couple of weeks, with the actual opening date further out as work is done to make it safe for the public. A seasonal worker would also be hired to open the park and make sure trees are not down on any paths.
Broderick added that once a final sale is reached, there would be a ribbon cutting, photo opportunity and a chance for the public to take a look at the preserve.
“I’ve been getting a lot of phone about when they can go out and walk it,” Broderick said. “It’s not our property yet. I would discourage anyone from doing that. But eventually, good things come to those who wait.”
The Greenway Ecological Standing Committee had also informed the town board it would be willing to work with them on any other park projects in the future.
