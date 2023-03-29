The Lewiston Board of Trustees has approved documentation for a new solar farm in its borders, including payment in lieu of tax and community benefit agreements.
The facility will be located at 2661 Ridge Road on a 110-acre land parcel between Ridge and Moore roads just south of Ransomville. It would be operated by DG Niagara LLC, a subsidiary of Florida-based NextEra Energy Resources which operates solar, wind, natural gas, nuclear, and battery storage facility across the United States and Canada.
Two different arrays would contain a total of 18,900 solar modules, of which 15,736 of them are 400-watt panels and 3,164 are 380-watt panels. One array would be capable of producing 5 megawatts of AC power and the other would produce 7.5 megawatts of DC power. The plans submitted to the town were dated Oct. 22, 2022.
Under the terms of the PILOT agreement, the town would receive a payment of $2,000 per kilowatt hour per year, with that amount increasing by 2% per year for a period of 15 years.
The community benefit agreement would have the developers pay the Town of Lewiston $50,000 to use in any way to benefit the town to offset any impact the solar farm may have.
The land proposed for this array is currently wetlands, woods, and plowed fields, with the construction of the solar arrays causing temporary wetland disturbance. Plans showed the arrays would be surrounded by an 8 foot high fence and new tree lines and have setbacks of more than 1,000 feet away from both Ridge and Moore roads.
This solar farm agreement follows others that have been approved in Lewiston over the past year, including one run by Kilmer Solar on Townline Road in Ransomville and one on the campus of Niagara University.
Representatives from NextEra did not respond to requests for comment in time for this story’s publication.
