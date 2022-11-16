The Lewiston Town Board passed its budget for 2023 at its monthly work session this week.
The $19.25 million budget would be funded through $14.78 million in revenues, $377,624 in appropriated fund balance, and $4.09 million in taxes. Overall, it features $1 million more in appropriations, projects $850,000 more in revenue, and $50,000 more in taxes than in 2022.
It features a property tax rate of 69 cents per $1,000 of valuation, a decrease of 4.08% from the year before.
The budget features increases in the tax levies and flat rates for the special districts of the town, with the Fire Protection District levy going up 1.41%, the Water Improvement Area going up 3.67%, the Lewiston Heights District flat rate increasing by 36.36%, and the Refuse District flat rate increasing by 16.92%.
Town Finance Director Jacqueline Agnello previously said contractural obligation costs for health needs, natural gas, gasoline, and electricity have gone up due high inflation and continued impacts from COVID-19.
