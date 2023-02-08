The Village of Lewiston has adopted several changes to its village code to work in reference to short-term rentals.
Eight new laws were passed regarding these changes to different sections and appendices of the code. While some were to simply add bed & breakfasts and short-term rentals, or to delete tourist homes, the last law passed codified that violations of any provisions of this code or any ordinance, resolution, or local law shall be punished by a fine up to $1,000 per day, up from the fine of $250 previously listed in the code.
Mayor Anne Welch said the changes were housekeeping measures as the village had passed new regulations for short-term rentals at its last meeting on Jan. 17.
There were no speakers during a public hearing about the changes before the vote took place.
The village board also scheduled a public hearing to amend further sections of the village code at its next meeting on Feb. 21, which Welch also described as further housekeeping.
