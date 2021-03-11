A Lewiston teacher and first-time politician is jumping into the race for the First District seat in the Niagara County Legislature.
Joseph S. Conti III will challenge Republican incumbent Irene Myers.
The First District comprises the Town of Porter and a portion of the Town of Lewiston.
Conti grew up in Youngstown and now lives with his wife and two children in Lewiston. He and his family are parishioners of St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church.
After graduating from Lewiston-Porter High School, Conti received his undergraduate degree from the State University of New York College at Fredonia and his Masters degree from Niagara University.
Conti has spent 19 years as a social studies teacher in the Lew-Port school district and has also coached boys and girls soccer at Lew-Port and Niagara Pioneer. He is a vice president of the Lewiston Porter United Teachers Union.
A registered independent, Conti has been endorsed by the Niagara County Democratic Committee. In announcing his candidacy, Conti said he is looking to bring "a fresh voice of change" to county government.
He said he has been troubled by what he sees as a lack of opportunities for his students after graduation and a need to change how county government operates.
"As a teacher, I see many of my former students leaving the area for better opportunities, and those who stay settle for low-paying jobs with few alternatives. It is time to turn this trend the other direction,” Conti said. "Just drive around (the First District) and you will notice vacant buildings, considerable poverty in other parts, while at the same time see a tremendous opportunity for growth. The resources and sense of community we have here are like no place else."
Conti said he will look to campaign and meet with as many district residents as possible before the November general election. He said stronger representation will help address what he called "deep institutional incompetence, non-transparent hiring practices, and a toxic political culture that has taken root in county government."
“I read the news, I teach government, I talk to community members, and I know that Niagara County needs better oversight and ethics within its governmental structure," Conti said. “We have a continuous problem with population loss, declining civic involvement, and increased unemployment rates. Yet, we never hear about new projects or ideas."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.