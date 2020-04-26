Lew-Port seniors see the signs

Accomplishment. Achievement. Completion. These are a few of the words to describe it means to graduate high school. Since entering into the school system, every piece of a young person's life is shaped in one way or another by their interaction with teachers, coaches and other students. The school walls have been a home to them, and now, when all those efforts are beginning to flower, they should be honored for their participation.
The class of 2020 deserves the same, but with COVID-19 on the loose and school closures continuing into May, teachers and parents are searching to honor students appropriately, but also keep their safety paramount.
"Some of the union leaders had the idea of purchasing a lawn sign for each member of the class of 2020," said Brett Coppins, president of Lewiston-Porter United Teachers. "This is our gift to the senior class."
Coppins said, it was Nicole Krawczyk, treasurer for LPUT, who brought the idea to him from the other parents of seniors, which she is one of. The 165 signs were designed, printed and brought to each senior student in the Lewiston-Porter school system.
Coppins said, he and his family takes a lot of bike rides and since delivering the signs on Wednesday, he's been uplifted by the difference on his route.
"Just seeing all those signs," he said. "It puts a smile on your face and makes those kids feel special."
As an art teacher at the high school level, Coppins said, he knows many of the seniors and knows they'll succeed regardless of any cancelations.
"There's a lot of mixed emotions out there," he said. "Students are upset about their spring athletics seasons, particularly the seniors. They've dedicated themselves to these teams and their senior season is just so special. There's definitely just some frustrations. Prior to the closure, students were talking about their prom dresses and starting to get their prom dates, so I think there definitely is some disappointment."
"They're a great group (though)," Coppins continued. "Just a really resilient set of students and they impress me as such a positive group. Some classes really get along and have a lot of school spirit. This class of 2020 is one of them. I know they're just making the best of it. and they will persevere."
"We're thinking of them," he said.
