Lew-Port School students talk about the impacts of the pandemic

TOWN OF PORTER — Lewiston-Porter school officials heard from students on issues relating to learning and socialization as the pandemic continues to impact learning within the district.
At a recent meeting, the Lewiston-Porter Board of Education heard from the members of the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council, on how learning under the pandemic has been full of both positives and negatives
Superintendent Paul Casseri said a bulk of their discussions have centered around the pandemic’s effects on learning as well as how students have been effected by it.
Rachel Del Castillo, a junior at Lewiston-Porter Senior High School, said challenges have risen, such as remaining motivated to continue working. She went on to say that while students are learning, retaining the information has not been as easy. Del Castillo spoke about other ways the pandemic has taken a toll on students in the district.
“Some students find it difficult to find help from teachers because we are only going to school two days out of the week,” she said. “Staying close with friends has also become a problem due to the lack of social time at school, which can effect a students emotional well-being. Due to the teacher’s need to prioritize learning and fit an entire curriculum in a small amount of time. Teachers are skipping over lessons we would normally learn in a normal school year. My English teacher is considering skipping over The Crucible for this.”
Del Castillo added teachers have been designing lessons around tests instead of letting kids learn. Limited clubs have provided minimal opportunities for social interaction for students.
However, there have beens some higher points to come from this. Sophomore Sarina Singh discussed some of the better parts of the district in a hybrid model.
For starters, fully remote Mondays allow for the entire class to catch up on the past week as well as prepare for things going on in the week ahead. She added technology usage has improved with newer programs providing a more dynamic learning method. Adding in virtual snow days have allowed for students to rest easily, though remain engaged with what’s going on in their courses. Singh added student independence has been a bright spot in otherwise dreary times.
“Student’s have also learned independence and commitment to our own learning. We really have taken it into our own hands and the flexible schedule gives students the extra time to spend how and when we need to review and study. And, it gives a lot of time to relax and take beaks when we need it. It gives us the opportunity to manage our own schedules and it gave use a preview into what college life will be like.”
Other positive notes Singh mentioned are the unique student-learning styles that allow students to plan for their own studies in college. With students being adaptable to the uncertainty of the pandemic, said Casseri is appreciated as they can handle the new ways of education.
Katie Kremer, another junior, said in the last 10 weeks of the year there has to be a balance of how to be in-person more, so students can speak with their teachers.
Moving back to five days a week directly might be a difficult transition, though Kremer said keeping the virtual Monday with four in-person school days could prove beneficial as a means of transitioning back. She is also hoping to plan for prom and graduation more, with students being able to engage in other events as well. Bringing traditional fall events, many of which were cancelled, back would also help as well. Though this work continues, there are plenty of difficulties to overcome before a return to pre-pandemic normalcy can continue.
