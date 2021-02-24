LEWISTON — As the school year continues, the Board of Education for the Lewiston Porter School District has been working on some administrative issues, including students slowly returning to the classroom.
Heather Lyon, assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction and technology, said students have been coming back to the classroom at rates higher than when schools first opened after being shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lyon said since the start of 2021, there was a week when there were about 17 requests for students to go from the hybrid program to the virtual program. However, this has changed, she said, with the vast majority of requests for students looking to join the hybrid program. She then spoke about some of the upcoming budget and curriculum work being done to prepare for the vote in May.
“I am working on planning for the upcoming school year both in terms of budgeting, but in terms of the curriculum instruction and assessment review cycle,” Lyon said. “Again, next year will be the implementation of our decisions regarding our science curriculum. That will be full implementation, and next year is also our decision making year for math. You’ll see that in my budget presentation which is coming next month, and there’s a lot of work taking place right now regarding that.”
She’s been meeting with vendors, peer coordinators and teachers to discuss working our the curriculum for math in the coming school year. Parents have been interested in working with Lyon on developing a strategic definition for success as well as developing a sort of portrait of Lew-Port learner.
Other work being done is accounting work with the Patricia Grupka, assistant superintendent for Administrative Services, has also been working on the budget with athletics and facilities being considered. However, she said the district has been looking at energy efficiency programs.
“One of the things were looking at is solar panels,” Grupka said. “It’s something a lot of schools are doing locally and regionally. We thing there’s some greta savings. I know for many, many years because of our NYPA agreement, we really felt like we had free energy. This year, we’re going to spending $150,000 on electricity. That is just because as the cost of energy goes down and our consumption goes up, we’re able to sell less so we’re able to make more.”
Grupka added a goal in the program is to get costs down to a break even point with the district’s electricity spending going down to a zero cost. She has been meeting with an energy efficiency expert as well as looking at the financing for the new budget. Starting next month, the district will be working on the budget as well as presenting the proposed costs for the 2021-22 school year.
