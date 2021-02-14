LEWISTON — As many school districts begin planning their budgets, they’re also accounting for an estimated 20 percent reduction in state aid. The Lewiston-Porter School District have begun their budget talks and while officials noted that Foundation Aid for this school year is slated to remain the same, services aid for the district will decline by $782,160 from $3.8 million to $3.1 million.
Student enrollment for the district has remained about the same the past few years but it’s seen a big change recently. Patricia Grupka, assistant superintendent for administrative services, spoke about how 20 students per year leave the district for non-public school. However, this year, 74 students left the district, something Grupka said involves a lot of different factors.
“We live in a moderately affluent community and very often, when you have a little extra expendable income, and you have gone to non-public yourself, there seems to be this legacy effect,” Grupka said. “And, I’m not saying it’s good or bad, it is what it is. If you went to a private school, you want your kid to go to a private school. It’s a value decision. This year, I don’t know, for some people, it’s still a value decision, but for some people, they needed five days of daycare. We’re an educational institution and the most important thing we do is educate children. For some families, we have a dual purpose and that’s just the reality.”
During the past two decades, 567 students have left the district, 339 between 2011 and 2021, for various reasons, but there is concern about having an equal amount of students coming back. Paul Casseri, superintendent of the Lewiston-Porter School District, said there will be a slow down in the coming years.
This decline in student enrollment will show up in the district’s finances as a decline in state aid.
Revenues for the coming budget have been based on a 2.3 percent increase to the tax levy, amounting to $28 million. For the 2021-2022 school year, the district is still planning on having international students, with $65,000 in the budget being allocated for this. Grupka spoke about how the community education budget of $35,000 is a more reasonable budget for this year. She broke down what happened during the past year to cause a decline in revenue.
“It’s going to be like a whole new year again with community ed,” Grupka said. “We did the best we could running remote programs this year, but it didn’t not have the revenue that we had hoped, just because people are still afraid to come in. People don’t know a lot of our community membership, they just couldn’t do the classes online, or it couldn’t be taught online. I want to try and put a reasonable number in there and we can talk about that as we get into the process.”
Tuition from other districts is slated to remain the same as the 2020-2021 school year. Other categories such as interest and earnings is down by $30,00 from $95,000 in the 2020-2021 school year. Further budget discussions will continue throughout the next few months.
