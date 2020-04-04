Niagara University’s Levesque Institute for Civic Engagement has been working on a bevy of online programs to offer support for the community during these trying times.
Some of the programs include a series of 90-second videos which highlight virtual and other volunteer opportunities that are safe to do while still social distancing. Other initiatives include resources and activities for English language learners as well as nutritional and recreational activities.
“Our Levesque Institute team is working on a daily basis to provide and update current resources on our website and offer programs for children and families in early childhood, literacy, and health and wellness,” Patricia Wrobel, executive director of the Levesque Institute, said. “Our service-learning program, IMPACT, has students working remotely on a variety of projects in their respective communities.”
Wrobel said these initiatives are being designed to cater to social distancing. This also allows the Levesque Institute to work with its more than 300 community partners. She is proud of the work her team has done to maintain the community contact that has been going on.
Her team has been continuously updating the Facebook page they’ve dedicated to early childhood education every day at 10 a.m. This gives parents and guardians resources to facilitate at-home learning. The members the IMPACT team are working to develop activities that aren’t strictly technology based — but can be easily done at home. They have also been working to put out daily resources for small businesses to weather the pandemic.
“The one main project that were looking at doing is called the ‘Connect with 5 in 5’,” Wrobel said. "We’re encouraging ... that everyday take five minutes to contact five people. And, just ask them how they’re doing. Just try to brighten their day. There’s a lot of people out there everyday that everyday, they’re not talking to anyone. Soon or later you’ve got to start worrying about people getting depressed.”
Any community member interested in joining the effort can find information at https://tinyurl.com/IMPACT5in5.
Recently, the IMPACT team held a webinar with the Behavioral and Mental Health Organization which had 65 participants. The team has been working to be more informational by helping people establish Zoom accounts to connect with special webinars. There will be some programs continuing after the pandemic ends, though this will mostly consist of programs established before the pandemic. Wrobel said most future events are being evaluated for whether or not they will go forward as social distancing due to the pandemic continuing.
“... We have about six or seven summer camp events scheduled and right now everything is a wait and see,” Wrobel said. “We have to be very careful when its bringing students on campus. We’ve got to follow the state rules along with the university rules. So, everything is in a holding pattern right now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.