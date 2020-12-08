'Level Up' arranges skills training for at-risk youth

Joe Taylor, owner of JT’s Mixed Martial Arts, is a champion kickboxer who has competed in GLORY Kickboxing since 2017. Taylor’s father not only wanted him to be a champion, he wanted him to pick up a trade.
“A year from when my dad passed away … I see this ad that says, ‘Carpenters’ on it,” Taylor said. “So, I said, ‘Let’s call them.’ Called them, got interviewed and started the job as a carpenter.”
Taylor is now a certified journeyman of carpentry, having finished a four-year certification process through the non-profit NCCER, and he hopes to teach a 75-hour class on carpentry early next year under the umbrella of the Level Up Youth program.
Taylor heard about Level Up Youth through Ezra Scott, youth case manager and a past member of the Niagara Falls City Council.
“It’s a great program. Trades are definitely a great route,” Scott said. “When you look at the trends over the years, so often parents, society, pushes youth to go to college. That’s the way to be successful, but trades got overlooked.”
Level Up Youth is funded under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) and operates under the Orleans/Niagara BOCES umbrella.
The program is for “at risk” young people, aged 16 to 24 years, and involves wraparound services to address barriers they may encounter. Transportation and child care are two of these. Scott also said that there are cash incentives for continuing and completing the program.
Presently the program is offering certificates for in-demand jobs including home health aide, Certified Nurse Aide, building trades, HVAC, electrical work, welding and stationary machine tool skills for shaping materials like metal or wood.
“These are positions that are trending right now, and the great thing about this is through this partnership we’ve been able to connect with Joe, and hopefully, in the future, we can offer a carpentry program, which hasn’t been offered,” Scott said. “That’ll be a whole new program and benefit for our youth.”
After a year of working for that company listed in the ad, Taylor was asked to join a four-year apprentice program.
“I was like, ‘This is something my dad always wanted me to get into!’ The first year as an apprentice, I ended up buying a house, and that was something my father also said.” Lowering his voice to imitate his late father, he repeated the mantra: “Learn a trade! Buy a house!”
For more information about Level Up Youth, call 731-6800; or email Ezra Scott at escott@onboces.org or Theresa Little at tlittle@onboces.org.
