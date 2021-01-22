When schools went fully remote in this past March, teachers, students and school district officials didn’t know what to expect. Since then, schools have gone into hybrid mode with the option of totally remote instruction. It’s been an arduous process for some, learning how to teach remotely, due to the ever-evolving challenges it poses.
However, the long road has led to tech-savvy teachers and logged-in students, according to Daniel Weiss, president of the Niagara Falls Teacher’s Union and a third grade teacher at Maple Avenue Elementary School. He said early in the spring, things were pretty difficult to navigate. Weiss said it was a hard thing to deal with at first because teachers left work one day hoping they would come back soon. Instead, they were out of the classroom for the remainder of the school year. He described how virtual teaching varies from classroom instruction.
“It’s not what we’re used to as educators and it really lacks a lot of the things we’re typically used to; the personal connections, the abilities to break down into small groups routinely,” Weiss said. “It’s something that’s got to be planned out a little more carefully. I think what we’ve found, for the students that tend to fall behind, it’s the most difficult for them.” He explained that there’s less time to pull a student aside and work independently.
Getting teachers prepared for remote instruction was no small feat, Mark Laurrie, superintendent of the Niagara Falls City School District recalls. During spring training, as he refers to those dark early days of the pandemic, Laurrie had technology integrators from the district educate teaches on the platforms and programs being used in the 2020-2021 school year. With some displaying poor technology skills, Laurrie set guidelines up to help teachers become proficient in certain programs. From April to September, teachers in the district worked to learn the technology as well as change their lesson plans to better educate students through online platforms.
However, not every subject translates the same from in-person teaching to online learning, the most challenging one being math. Weiss found this stems from the ability of students to use blocks, fraction tiles and other items to understand the math problems they’re working on. In a virtual setting, those tools aren’t available as much.
Scheduling has also been a challenge.
“The ability to make sure you have all students in one place at one time,” Weiss explained. “And you have students coming and going throughout the class time, that causes interruptions because unlike in a class room, you can’t pull a kid aside for a second. You find you have to stop the entire lesson, recalibrate that student so they’re ready to go and catch up to where everyone else was, while everyone else is waiting because you’re not able to assign a lot of independent work when it comes to that.”
A typical virtual lesson for Weiss’ class utilizes an hour block for each subject, though some aspects are missing from a normal day, with not as much classwork done as much as in the classroom. The dual purpose of this is to keep screen time down for younger kids and for them to work asynchronously.
One thing Weiss said was missing from virtual teaching is the ability to read a child’s body language. Looking for physical cues such as signs a student is struggling to grasp the work, especially with the minimized interaction.
