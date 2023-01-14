The holiday of Kwanzaa may have ended once the new year rolled around, but for Niagara Falls City School District teacher Gail Clark that doesn’t mean to stop teaching what it is all about.
The second grade teacher has been teaching Kwanzaa in the Niagara Falls School District since 1995, currently in the Bloneva Bond Primary School on Niagara Street. For most of Clark’s students, these lessons are the first time they learn about what Kwanzaa is all about.
Kwanzaa takes place from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 every year, having been first created in 1966. It was a holiday Clark was aware of, herself having a passion for teaching about African-American history. When she first started teaching at Niagara Falls schools in the 1990s, it was natural for her to teach about Kwanzaa and not just Christmas and Hanukkah.
“There were others who taught it before me,” Clark said. “I went a little further with it.”
As a holiday, Kwanzaa celebrates African-American history and promotes pride in the culture and community. Seven candles are placed on a kinara which are colored black, red, and green. Clark talks about the meaning of the colors with her students, with black being the color of skin, red being the struggles and hardships people face throughout their lives, and green being a prosperous future ahead.
It is based on seven principles, or Nguzo Saba, that together work to strengthen the bonds of the family and community. Clark said the primary one she highlights is unity, with the other six being self-determination, faith, creativity, purpose, collective work and responsibility, and cooperative economics.
“Children need to know about their history,” Clark said, with talking about the holiday causing her students to noticeably sit up straight. “I like seeing that sparkle in their eyes when they lift their heads up.”
Clark is not the only teacher to bring up Kwanzaa in her class, as others also talk about it in their classrooms prior to winter recess. The school hallways had Kwanzaa artifacts up that time of year with others signifying other winter holidays.
Teaching what Kwanzaa is all about helps give Clark’s students hope for the future, knowing that there are many other people before them who have struggled in life. In going over each of the seven principles, Clark works to teach other lessons through them, like setting goals for oneself, the value of saving money and figuring out what you can buy on a budget, and thinking about creative ways to work through different situations, moving forward in a positive way.
As time has gone on, more and more technology has been used to teach the holiday, with students having their own laptops for remote learning and smartboards used instead of charts and easels.
Bloneva Bond Primary School already works to celebrate cultural diversity as part of its vision to educate the whole child, having multicultural committees discuss ways to encourage diversity. Clark said they are even learning how to say hello in different languages like Spanish, French, Italian, Chinese, and Swahili.
Clark credits Principal Rocco Merino and Assistant Principal Dorothy Brundidge for making Bloneva Bond Primary School a place where everyone is passionate about teaching.
“I’m so happy to be part of a school where I can teach Kwanzaa and help children at the primary level get a sense of identity,” Clark said.
