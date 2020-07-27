LOCKPORT — Niagara County lawmakers will be returning to some semblance of normalcy with a return to in-person meetings on Aug. 4, Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh, R-Lewiston, announced on Monday.
"We are working through logistics right now. The chambers are big enough to space out the members of the Legislature and key county personnel. We would require masks when not speaking. I have a meeting later this week to go through safety protocols in more detail with our county team," Wydysh said in a statement to the newspaper.
Wydysh said although allowing the media and general public is a priority for the legislators she isn't sure the legislature will be ready to accommodate that on Aug. 4. She added that they are upgrading the equipment to live stream the meetings, which may be be ready for the August meeting, and if not, by September.
Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton said he will be meeting with Wydysh and other county officials later this week to discuss the logistics of physically meeting on Aug. 4. He said the governor's directive currently say no more than 50 people can be around in a location.
Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman said the Common Council will continue meeting remotely until Aug. 5 and if the governor doesn't extend his directive after that than the council will begin meeting in-person again.
