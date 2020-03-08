LOCKPORT -- On the same night that members of the Niagara County legislature agreed to form a committee to look into failures in the recruitment and hiring of minority candidates for jobs, lawmakers also moved to clarify how the county should post employment opportunities.
Critics however called the resolution, introduced by members of the legislature's Republican majority, "unnecessary."
"I don't know that there's anything new coming out of this resolution," Legislator Dennis Virtuoso (D-Niagara Falls), the Democratic minority leader said. "They post (jobs) on the county website now."
But Legislator Jesse Gooch (R-North Tonawanda), the author of the resolution, insisted the efforts he and his colleagues have asked for, will increase the number of applicants for county jobs. The resolution calls for Niagara County job openings and civil service exams to be advertised on the county website as well as on the jobs board at WorkSourceOne.
The resolution passed the legislature unanimously.
“I want any Niagara County resident who is looking for a job with the county to know where to check for job openings,” Gooch said. “My feeling is we haven’t had a consistent policy on posting all of our job opportunities and, at times, that has raised some questions. This will put an end to that, with the result, hopefully, being a bigger and more diverse applicant pool.”
Gooch said he believes getting Niagara County Employment and Training’s WorkSourceOne program more involved in promoting county job opportunities was particularly important.
“Among its many functions, WorkSourceOne is on the front lines in providing all sorts of assistance to job seekers,” Gooch said. “Their Hot Jobs job board is a prime vehicle that those looking for employment turn to, as it is a free service where employers can post their openings. Making sure every county job is posted here creates another avenue for us to reach potential applicants. And it is ironic that the county was not always taking full advantage of its own resource.”
Virtuoso said he believed the resolution represented the minimum the county should be doing to attract job applicants
'(The county) should be doing this now," he said. "I don't see the need for that resolution."
Instead Virtuoso said the work of the newly created ad hoc committee on minority hiring in county government offers the best option for finding solutions to the chronic under-employment of minorities in Niagara County.
"They have to do more minority outreach," Virtuoso said. "They have to go out into the community to recruit."
The Falls lawmaker said he's hopeful the ad hoc committee will generate other ideas for recruitment besides continuing to post openings in the county's website.
Gooch said this resolution does represent the minimum the county needs to do to promote job openings and the county may still use other job advertising services.
