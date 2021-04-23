Legislation has been introduced in the state Legislature that would allow the sale of consumer fireworks between May and December each year.
A.6837 was introduced in the state Assembly last week by Ken Blankenbush, R-Black River. Blankenbush proposes a powder weight limit of 500 grams and licensing restrictions on the businesses that can sell fireworks.
No consumer sales would be allowed in a city with more than 1 million people or a county with a population of more than 1,250,000.
"In New York state, it is currently illegal to buy or use fireworks that project into the air," Blankenbush wrote in his legislative justification. "Only sparkling devices are considered legal. Many New Yorkers often travel to Pennsylvania or other states that legally sell fireworks then bring them back to showcase here. Lifting the ban on fireworks and permitting consumers to buy or use them would be highly profitable for our state and bring in much needed revenue."
In Niagara County, sparklers, snappers and party poppers were legalized in 2015. The resolution, approved by a 9-6 vote in the county Legislature, was in response to a 2014 law signed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo that excluded certain “common, safe” items from New York state’s list of restricted combustibles. At the governor’s insistence, it required individual counties to ultimately decide whether to permit the explosives within their boundaries.
The items’ sale is restricted to between June 1 and July 5, and between Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. The purchaser must be over 18.
Within Chautauqua County, sparklers are allowed. These devices do not rise into the air, do not fire inserts or projectiles into the air and do not explode or produce an audible crackling sound.
