One of only two members to serve three decades in the Niagara County Legislature, Dennis Virtuoso (D-Niagara Falls) announced Wednesday he will not seek re-election to a 16th term and will retire at the end of his current term in December.
"With a heavy heart I am announcing today my retirement from the Niagara County Legislature," Virtuoso wrote in a post on his Facebook page. "It was a difficult decision because I love my job as a legislator. I have always served with honesty and integrity for the people of my district, city and Niagara County."
The only other member of the legislature to serve as long as Virtuoso was Lee Simonson (R-Lewiston).
"It was Lee and me," Virtuoso quipped.
The Falls Democrat spent most of his 30 years in office as a member of the minority party in the legislature. He was the majority leader for four years in the early 2000s and has spent the past 16 years as the minority leader.
"I kept (the Republicans) on their toes and I tried to keep them as honest as I could," Virtuoso said Wednesday night.
One Republican, after hearing the news of Virtuoso's retirement plans told him, "You kept us straight."
The minority leader said the decision to leave the legislature wasn't made lightly.
"I was not ready to retire," he wrote in his social media post. "But I was recently diagnosed with a serious illness that would make it very difficult to run a campaign."
Shirley Hamilton, president of the Falls Chapter of the NAACP, when told of Virtuoso's planned departure, called the news devastating.
"Dennis was my champion," Hamilton said. "I could talk to Dennis. Renae Kimble, and now Dennis, those two, oh my goodness."
Those sentiments were echoed repeatedly on Virtuoso's Facebook page.
"When it comes to local politics, there is few bigger names than Virtuoso. And for good reason. Dennis served as a legislator for nearly as long as I’ve been alive. He is a true living testament of the enduring fight for Niagara Falls in the County Legislature," Chris Borgatti wrote. "He served with honor, integrity, and strength- and was always one of the voices fighting for what is right. His leadership and tenacity will be sorely missed."
While serving in the legislature, Virtuoso also worked full-time as a Falls building inspector and, eventually, the city's director of inspections. But the legislature was what he loved.
"I loved the job," he said. "I loved helping people. I would like to thank all the thousands of people that voted, supported and help(ed) me through these many years."
In his time on the legislature, Virtuoso said he tried to keep the body "honest and transparent." And he also kept a campaign promise for his entire career.
"I promised, when I first ran, that I'd never vote for a property tax increase," he said. "Of course, I never thought I'd serve 30 years, but I kept that promise."
He also said he was proud of being able to open up the legislature's sessions to public speakers.
"I feel that was a plus for the taxpayers," Virtuoso said.
In his social media post he offered thanks to "all the wonderful employees, department heads and my colleagues of Niagara County that worked side by side (with) to make Niagara County a better place to live."
