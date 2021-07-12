Left-leaning groups pressure Schumer to act on voting bill

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially early. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.