Leaving their marks on 39th Street

Passers-by might view it as just another wall.
For Niagara Falls natives who attended 39th Street Elementary School, it is the only remnant they have left of a place where they spent their formative years, learning how to do things like read and write while sharing fond memories of growing up together in a neighborhood they loved.
"All we are is a bunch of people who loved that school," said Dennis Thompson, one of dozens of former students who plan to attend a special event on the school grounds this weekend.
The group of 39th Street School classmates and teachers will be joined by Falls Mayor Robert Restaino on the school grounds on Saturday where they will be sharing some memories and stories about their elementary school days. Participants plan to sign the wall, with the privilege of the first signature going to James Jones, a beloved former gym teacher at the school.
Thompson, a self-proclaimed "47-year Niagara Falls expatriate," moved to San Diego in 1973. He returns every summer to visit the old neighborhood and to visit with old friends, many of whom he met as a child in classrooms at 39th Street.
"I have an affinity for Niagara Falls and in particular our elementary school," Thompson said. "There's not too many things from my childhood that are left here so you can understand where I'm coming from. That was the best elementary school you could ever want."
Now 65, Thompson attended 39th Street School from kindergarten through sixth grade in the years 1960 to 1967. He started a Facebook page dedicated to the school which now has more than 200 members.
One of the Facebook group members - Joe Martinucci - came up with what Thompson described as the "brilliant" idea of gathering alumni together to sign the old recreational wall.
"It just came together and it snowballed," Thompson said.
The school was built in 1954 to support the neighborhood south of Hyde Park. After the school closed, the building was sold to a private owner and later fell into tax foreclosure, eventually finding its way under the city's ownership. In 2009, residents in the surrounding neighborhood rejected a private developer's plan to use a state grant as part of an effort to turn the building into an assisted living center. In 2013, the city demolished the school building.
"I was heartbroken," Thompson said. "It's like tearing down your childhood home. I was sickened. Luckily, I have pictures."
The fast pitch wall, located in the open field behind where the school once stood, remained after the school was demolished. Over the years, the wall became covered over with graffiti.
Martinucci suggested the idea of cleaning up the wall and having former students and teachers sign their names on it. The wall now has a fresh coat of red coat. In white letters, organizers stenciled the words: "Honoring 39th Street School Staff and Alumni." Former students and teachers plan to add their signatures to the wall on Saturday.
Dave Rulli, the 60-year-old owner of Rulli Electric, who attended 39th Street School from 1965 to 1971, will be there. He said he remembers playing baseball and other games on the wall with his friends as a kid. He also still remembers walking to school and hanging out with good friends in the old neighborhood they called home. He said some of the friends he met at 39th Street School when he was just 5 years old are still his friends today.
"It was a great place to grow up," Rulli said. "We had wonderful teachers. All the kids who grew up there are still pretty much good friends."
For Rulli, Saturday's get-together is a reminder of something he thinks the people living in his city need to remember more.
"It's just a good thing to let people know that Niagara Falls still has a lot of good people in it," he said.
Saturday's ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at the site of the former school property and will feature remarks from Restaino, former students and teachers. The group also plans to sing the 39th Street School Song: "We Honor Greatly 39th Street."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.