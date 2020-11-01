Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Windy. Rain and snow showers this evening will become snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Rain and snow showers this evening will become snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.