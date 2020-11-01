The fall leaf pick-up is now in effect in Niagara Falls.
The schedule:
• Week of Nov. 1- Lewiston Road (from Depot to City Line), Lewiston Road to the Gorge and Lewiston Road to Hyde Park Boulevard
• Week of Nov. 8- Cayuga Island
• Week of Nov. 15- 56th Street to I-190, from Stephenson Avenue to Buffalo Avenue. I-190 to Cayuga Drive, from the LaSalle Expressway to the Niagara River.
• Week of Nov. 22- 56th Street to South Military Road, from Frontier Avenue to Niagara Falls Boulevard.
• Week of Nov. 29- Frontier Avenue to Niagara Falls Boulevard, from South Military Road to 104th Street. All of Love Canal.
• Week of Dec. 6- Seneca Avenue to Pine Avenue, from 11th Street to Hyde Park Boulevard. Seneca Avenue to Linwood Avenue, from Hyde Park Boulevard to the Hyde Park Golf Course.
• Week of Dec. 13- 47th Street to the Rainbow Bridge, from Pine Avenue to the Niagara River.
• Week of Dec. 20- 11th Street to Whirlpool Street, from Ontario Avenue to the Niagara River.
Residents with questions can contact the Department of Public Works at 286-4840.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.