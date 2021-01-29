Niagara Gospel Rescue Mission on Portage Road in the Falls welcomed Tom McLaughlin as executive director at the start of the year, replacing longtime director Richard Neumann.
The Mission’s board announced Newman’s retirement in a Facebook post on Dec. 31.
“For 13 years, Pastor Rich dedicated himself to the homeless guests at the Mission,” McLaughlin said. “His love for God and sincere compassion for the people the mission serves was a hallmark of his commitment to the work of rescue.”
McLaughlin served 1987-1996 as associate executive director at Syracuse Rescue Mission and as executive director at Buffalo City Mission from 1997 to 2007. He joined the Niagara Gospel Rescue Mission’s board of directors in 2015.
“I’ve always been drawn to the poor,” McLaughlin said. “I believe they are God’s favorite people, and I consider it a privilege to serve them and bring them the gospel — the greatest message of hope the world has ever known.”
McLaughlin said the Mission also has future plans to establish an emergency shelter and addiction recovery center for homeless women and children, a walk-in clinic for homeless and low-income individuals and a recreational outreach for low-income children.
The COVID-19 epidemic has affected hundreds of homeless and poor people in the Niagara Falls region, McLaughlin said. “I can’t think of a better way to address the difficult times we face as a nation and a community than to serve the poor in Jesus’ name.”
To make a gift to the Mission or to learn more about services and programs, visit niagaragospelrescuemission.com.
