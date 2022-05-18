The Service Collaborative of Western New York, a non-profit organization focused on community involvement in Buffalo, had a somber atmosphere when it opened on Monday. Its youth workforce development programming location is only one block from the Jefferson Avenue Tops Market which was the site of a racially motivated mass shooting last Saturday. A shared breakfast was held on Monday morning for the organization's staff and members, which Executive Director Kate Sarata described as emotional.
“It was just to provide a sense of community, and let people just be together,” she said Wednesday. “Our young people were scared and hesitant to come. There was a lot of confusion, anger, and an incredible amount of sadness and grief.”
The Service Collaborative office regularly provides breakfast, lunch, and snacks for its members who are usually young adults who live in the area.
“They come every day to get academic support, and workforce development training, but they also come to our location for community,” Sarata said.
In the wake of the Tops shooting, the predominantly Black neighborhood is now faced with food insecurity. The Service Collaborative has started requesting food and monetary donations to help its members and their families.
Niagara County-based leadership resource organization, Leadership Niagara, has reached out to its network of alumni from across the region in order to help the Service Collaborative during this trying time. Sarata is an alumni of Leadership Niagara, along with a few of her colleagues at the Service Collaborative. Leadership Niagara Executive Director Liz Zulawski contacted Sarata this week, and asked her if she needed help with anything, and Sarata mentioned their need for more food.
“We came up with calling upon our vast network of over 2,000 graduates to step in and step up for their fellow alumni,” said Zulawski.
The Service Collaborative is asking for frozen breakfast sandwiches, chips, yogurt, macaroni and cheese, packaged snacks, string cheese, microwavable meals, fresh produce, and nonperishable items which will be bagged and brought home by members. Nonperishables and produce can be dropped off at Leadership Niagara at 616 Niagara Street @ TReC Suite 407, Niagara Falls, and all items are able to be dropped off at the Service Collaborative at 173 Elm Street, Buffalo.
While grateful for the help being offered, Sarata feels that recovery will still take some time for the community.
“This is an impact that isn’t going to go away at the end of this week or next week,” said Sarata. “It's going to live with us forever.”
