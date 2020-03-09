Leadership Niagara has announced its 2020 honorees to be recognized at its annual awards luncheon on May 22 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Niagara Falls.
The six individuals and organizations who exemplify the organization’s mission and core values:
• Lifetime Achievement Award – Sheriff James R. Voutour, LN ’08 – Niagara County Sheriff’s Office (retired)
• Leader of the Year - Robyn Krueger, LN '04, Community Missions of the Niagara Frontier
• Organization of the Year - Niagara Military Affairs Council
• Distinguished Alumni Award - Annette Tomlin, LN ‘08 , Bank on Buffalo
• Emerging Leader Award – Kory Schuler, LN '16, Niagara USA Chamber
• Youth Leader Award – Rosmeri Shallenberger, LYNC '20, Niagara Academy
“Niagara is a world class region for many reasons, but mostly because we have so many outstanding leaders and businesses that are willing to invest their energy, expertise and resources to serve our community. Leadership Niagara is privileged to honor these great Community Leaders for the hard work and valuable contributions to our community,” said President & CEO Elizabeth Zulawski.
Leader of the Year Luncheon details, registration, and sponsorship information is available on the Leadership Niagara website, www.leadeshipniagara.org/events and by contacting Noelle McCoy at 579-3463.
