The Northwest Jazz Festival highlights local, national and international musicians each year during the two-day festival. The Board of Directors also takes time to recognize the accomplishments of those who give their time and talent to further jazz in the community through the Jazz Festival Ambassador Award.
This year the award is being given to Lázara Martinez, violinist and owner of PAUSA art house in the historic district of Allentown in Buffalo. As Lázara will be out of town during the event, festival music director Tony Zambito will accept the award on her behalf.
PAUSA art house is the winner of JazzBuffalo Poll 2022 — “Best Small Jazz Venue” presenting a wide variety of music shows and artistic exhibitions from local, national and international artists. The relaxed atmosphere of the venue attracts patrons who wish to attend an intimate concert or an art exhibit while enjoying a glass of wine, beers, spirits, tapas and panini sandwiches.
Lázara co-founded PAUSA art house in 2013 and is currently the sole owner and manager of all PAUSA business operations. Chairwoman Carol Calato nominated Lázara for the award, with full board approval.
“Ask any jazz musician, or jazz lover their opinion of Pausa,” Calato said. “They rave about it. Thanks to the foresight, determination and talent of Cuban born musician, Lázara Martinez, Western New York has an intimate, award-winning venue to listen to fine performances from local, national and international artists in an intimate and relaxed setting. Lázara Martinez is well-deserving of the 2023 Jazz Ambassador Award.”
