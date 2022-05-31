The Judges and Police Executives Conference of Niagara County looks for Lawman of the Year candidates based on going above and beyond in their typical duties, to commend them for outstanding service.
Judge Amel Jowdy said that this year, three local law enforcement officials fit the bill in three different police agencies.
Sgt. Roland Johnson of Middleport Police, Major Clyde Doty of New York State Parks Police and Deputy David Ganz of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office were all found to have gone the extra mile and were give Lawman of the Year awards in a ceremony on April 30.
Johnson was chosen for his efforts in June of 2019 on Rochester Road in Royalton, when he came upon a flipped vehicle where the driver was held suspended by the seat belt and it was choking her to death. Johnson quickly entered the back door of the crashed vehicle and held the driver up so she could breath until the firefighters arrived.
Doty responded in November of 2019 to a report of a man in the rapids above Niagara Falls. Doty entered the water to save the unconscious man and managed to grab him and hold him while the water sped past both himself and the man until Niagara Falls Fire Department could throw him a harness.
Ganz was in the Village of Wilson in December of 2019 when a man was reported to be attempting suicide. Ganz arrived just as the man shot himself in the chest. Ganz used his paramedic training to keep the man alive until more life-saving crews arrived.
The ceremony was attended by approximately 60 people, and according to Jowdy, it was a very enjoyable night.
Jowdy also noted that the group is open to everyone, not just police and lawyers, and that a website is upcoming. Every year the group gives away scholarships to students attending the Academy, especially for the ones who are trying to pay it themselves.
“It’s not cheap and that’s what we’re about,” he said. “We try to make a difference every year.”
